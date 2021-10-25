The Colorado Springs Fire Department extinguished a blaze at a Goodwill of Colorado distribution center in southeast Colorado Springs after a dozen of the center's semitrailers caught fire Monday morning, the agency tweeted.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 2855 S. Academy Blvd. around 5:54 a.m.

Firefighters used multiple hoses to extinguish the blaze and continued to sift through contents of the trailers checking for hot spots several hours after the flames were put out, said Capt. Mike Smaldino, spokesman for the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

The trailers affected by the blaze mainly contained winter clothing such as coats and accessories that Goodwill was preparing to roll out during winter merchandizing at stores around the state, said Bradd Hafer, marketing and communications manager for Goodwill of Colorado.

Hours after firefighters completed their work, the stench of charred clothing lingered in the air and the skeleton-like frames of trailers laid piled among heaps of burned clothing and scorched cardboard boxes.

"For Goodwill, an incident like this is doubly tragic because well-intended donors have donated those items, and to see them go up in smoke is tragic," Hafer said. "There's no value we can pin on this when we don’t have those materials to sell in the store."

The revenue lost from damaged merchandise means fewer funds can be funneled into Goodwill's community programming such as career development services, medical transportation and educational support for refugees, Hafer said.

Goodwill employs 3,000 people statewide.

Hafer said Goodwill was still assessing the financial impact of the fire's damage.

The fire did not damage the outlet store located at the distribution center's property. But the store, which sells materials by the pound for recycling and upcycling, remained closed Monday, Hafer said.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remained under investigation as of midday Monday, Smaldino said.

Visit https://goodwillcolorado.org/shop/locations/ or https://twitter.com/GoodwillofCO to see updates on the store's operating status.