A pre-evacuation order has been canceled by the Woodland Park Police Department after reports of a fire burning near Rampart Range Road Tuesday afternoon.

The Rampart fire has now burned 20 acres in the Waldo Canyon Burn Scar with grass and ponderosa pine fueling the blaze, according to a 5 p.m. update from the U.S. Forest Service, which is leading the firefighting effort. Original reports from around 4:30 p.m. said the fire was 10 acres.

"Fire activity has settled some and smoke coming from the fire is lighter," the U.S. Forest Service said in their latest update around 5 p.m.

A single-engine air tanker has been on the scene with water drops to assist firefighters from the U.S. Forest Service and numerous departments in Teller County and El Paso County.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department has said they are teaming up with the Manitou Springs Fire Department and Black Forest Fire Department to send five engines to assist fire containment efforts off Rampart Range Road.

The fire, which was reported around 2:30 p.m., is zero percent contained, but there are no structures threatened as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Forest Service said in an online update. However, people are asked to avoid the area of the fire burning about 2½ miles southeast of Woodland Park.

Residents east of U.S. 24 off Sun Valley Drive from Radiant Court to Village Terrace were under pre-evacuation orders until around 3:40 p.m. Click or tap here for more information on the evacuation area. Residents were asked to prepare in case the order became mandatory.

"Only call 911 if you see active flames or a plume of smoke," the Teller County Sheriff's Office said.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

As of 3 p.m., units were on the scene of the Rampart fire, which has smoke visible in the area based on images from Lt. Renee Bunting with the Sheriff's Office. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has also reported smoke near Rampart Range Road.

People are asked to stay off Rampart Road and avoid the Rampart intersection with Loy Creek Road as multiple agencies respond to the scene.

The cause of the Rampart fire has not been reported.

Firefighters continue battling the 403 fire that has burned 1,518 acres to the west in Park and Teller counties since last week, with 88% containment as of Tuesday.

The Pikes Peak region is experiencing record-high temperatures today. A high of 83 degrees was recorded in Colorado Springs, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Cameron Simcoe, which breaks an April 11 record of 81 degrees in 1960. The region is experiencing light, variable wind from the south, ranging from 10-15 mph.

The mini heat wave, brought on by a ridge of high pressure over the Rockies, is expected to drop down to temperatures in the 60s and potential light rain by Friday.

So far this month, 11% of April's normal total of 1.45 inches of precipitation has fallen in Colorado Springs. The relatively dry month comes on the heels of one of the driest Marches in history for the Colorado Springs area. Last month, there were 0.08 inches of precipitation, falling well below the normal 0.79.

This is a developing story. Return to gazette.com for updates.