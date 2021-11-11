fire truck roswell park

Photo of a fire truck that responded to the structure fire near Roswell Park the afternoon of Thursday, July 29, 2021.

 (Photo courtesy of the Colorado Springs Fire Department)

Officials at Haaff Elementary School in Pueblo evacuated students to nearby Belmont Elementary School due to a fire near Fountain Creek Thursday afternoon, officials with Pueblo School District 60 announced. 

All students are safe and the school began reuniting kids with their families at 3:30 p.m., according to a letter to parents from the district. Belmont Elementary is located off Macnaughton Road and is less than a mile away from Haaff Elementary.

At 3:32 p.m., officials with the Pueblo Fire Department posted to Twitter that fire crews contained the blaze along creek and there are no threats to nearby structures or people. 

Just after 4 p.m., officials with the fire department confirmed one person has died as a result of a fire in a homeless camp east of Dillon Drive and 29th Street. Pueblo Police are investigating. 

