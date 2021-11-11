Officials at Haaff Elementary School in Pueblo evacuated students to nearby Belmont Elementary School due to a fire near Fountain Creek Thursday afternoon, officials with Pueblo School District 60 announced.
All students are safe and the school began reuniting kids with their families at 3:30 p.m., according to a letter to parents from the district. Belmont Elementary is located off Macnaughton Road and is less than a mile away from Haaff Elementary.
At 3:32 p.m., officials with the Pueblo Fire Department posted to Twitter that fire crews contained the blaze along creek and there are no threats to nearby structures or people.
Just after 4 p.m., officials with the fire department confirmed one person has died as a result of a fire in a homeless camp east of Dillon Drive and 29th Street. Pueblo Police are investigating.