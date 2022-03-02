The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office's fire team alongside Pueblo Rural Fire, Beulah Fire, Pueblo Chemical Depot Fire team, Pueblo City Fire and Pueblo County Road and Bridge are battling a wildland in southeast Pueblo County Wednesday, officials with the sheriff's office said.
The announcement of a wildland fire near the 6200 block of Huerfano Road came via Twitter just before 4 p.m. According to officials, the fire is 132 acres and 50% contained as of 6 p.m. Crews will remain on scene throughout the night to monitor the fire.
Officials said that no structures are threatened currently.