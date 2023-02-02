Firefighters and a hazardous materials team have contained a propane fire at the Air Force Academy on Thursday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.
The fire was fed by two 1,000-pound propane tanks.
At 9:02 a.m. Thursday multiple crews from the fire department as well as a hazardous materials team responded to the fire, according to the department on its Twitter account.
The fire department tweeted at 9:18 a.m. that the fire was under control, sharing a video of firefighters using a fire hose to stop the jet of flames.
Captain JJ Halsey of the Colorado Springs Fire Department said it appears the fire ignited due to a leak in the propane supply hose and simultaneous malfunction of a heating device located on the construction site of the new visitor's center and hotel near the North-gate of the Academy.
As of 10:00, the fire has been completely extinguished. Crews were able to control the fire quickly which stopped the blaze from spreading, Halsey said.
According to Halsey, the incident is still currently under investigation. This article will be updated as more information is received.
