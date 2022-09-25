Garo Fire.jfif

Provided by the Colorado Springs Fire Department 

Pre-evacuation orders were lifted following a structure fire in Teller County, according to a tweet from the Teller County Sheriff's Office.

The orders were placed at 4:14 p.m. for the those near 651 Gold Dust Creek Road in Florissant. Residents were asked to evacuate immediately.

At 4:26 p.m., the order was lifted. Several fire crews put out the blaze and remained on the scene to tend to any hot spots. 

Officials said smoke will be visible to those in the area of Gold dust Creek Road and Conestoga Creek Road. Residents are asked to call 911 only if active flames are seen or a plume of smoke. 

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still unknown. 

