 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BREAKING

top story breaking

Pre-evacuations issued for fire in Pueblo

  • Updated
  • Comments

Pre-evacuation orders were issued for a fire burning near Lake Minnequa in Pueblo Thursday afternoon, according to the Pueblo Police Department. 

A fire on the east side of Lake Minnequa sparked pre-evacuations for residents living in the Lake Minnequa neighborhood around 4 p.m. 

Pueblo City Fire is on the scene and police are asking residents to avoid the area.

According to Haley Robinson, spokeswoman for the City of Pueblo, several city and county agencies are assisting Pueblo Fire. People experiencing smoke should shut their windows and turn off their swamp coolers, Robinson said. 

Fulfilling the pact: Firefighter who delivered baby Chloe sees her graduation
Crews contain fire in Falcon that briefly forced mandatory evacuations
Colorado Springs Fire Department welcomes therapy dog

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments

Popular

Sign Up For Free

Subscribe to Our Newsletter for Free

Get a Subscription

Access all of our premium content, get unlimited digital access and more!
Subscribe