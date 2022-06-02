Pre-evacuations issued for fire in Pueblo

Pre-evacuation orders were issued for a fire burning near Lake Minnequa in Pueblo Thursday afternoon, according to the Pueblo Police Department.
A fire on the east side of Lake Minnequa sparked pre-evacuations for residents living in the Lake Minnequa neighborhood around 4 p.m.
Pueblo City Fire is on the scene and police are asking residents to avoid the area.
According to Haley Robinson, spokeswoman for the City of Pueblo, several city and county agencies are assisting Pueblo Fire. People experiencing smoke should shut their windows and turn off their swamp coolers, Robinson said.
