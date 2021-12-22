A pre-evacuation warning has been issued as a result of a wildland fire in the Colorado Springs area Wednesday.
The notice includes the area west of Woodmen Road off of Blodgett Drive. It was issued just before 11 a.m.
The Colorado Springs Fire Department is currently on scene of the fire at Blodgett Peak, the department tweeted Wednesday morning.
Just after 7:10 a.m., the department tweeted they and county fire resources were on scene of a grass fire, which they estimated to be around three-quarters of an acre.
This Pre-Evacuation Warning is for the area West of Woodman Rd off of Blodgett Dr. This is to notify of a fire on Blodgett Peak https://t.co/tgAjiYh8Aj— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 22, 2021
The department said that multiple agencies were responding to the fire, and asked residents not to call 911 to report it. The department tweeted a video of Colorado Springs Utilities using all-terrain vehicles "to help shuttle wildland crews to the fire."
Air Force Academy Fire and Emergency Services and El Paso County Wildland Fire Management were also on scene of the fire. In total, 24 firefighters were on scene from four agencies.
National Weather Service meteorologist Kyle Mozley said today, the area's seen "near red-flag conditions," with intermittently gusty winds around 25 miles per hour and low humidity values.
#BlodgettPeakFire - @CSUtilities using ATV’s to help shuttle wildland crews to the fire pic.twitter.com/FBKXHP9PHc— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 22, 2021