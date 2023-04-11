A pre-evacuation order has been canceled by the Woodland Park Police Department after reports of a fire burning near Rampart Range Road Tuesday afternoon.

Residents east of Highway 24 off Sun Valley Drive from Radiant Court to Village Terrace were under pre-evacuation orders until around 3:40 p.m. Click or tap here for more information on the evacuation area. Residents were asked to prepare in case the order became mandatory.

"Only call 911 if you see active flames or a plume of smoke," the Teller County Sheriff's Office said.

As of 3 p.m., units are on the scene of the Sunny Glen fire, which has smoke visible in the area based on images from Lt. Renee Bunting with the Sheriff's Office. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has also reported smoke near Rampart Range.

People are asked to stay off Rampart Road and avoid the Rampart intersection with Loy Creek Road as multiple agencies respond to the scene.

Acreage, containment or cause of the Sunny Glen fire have not been reported.

Firefighters continue battling the 403 fire that has burned 1,518 acres in Park and Teller counties since last week, with 88% contained as of Tuesday.

The Pikes Peak region is experiencing record-high temperatures today. A high of 82 degrees was recorded in Colorado Springs, which breaks an April 11 record of 81 degrees in 1960, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. The city was forecast to see light, variable wind from the south, ranging from 10-15 mph.

