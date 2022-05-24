Durango fire photo

Pre-evacuation notice has been issued for wildfire in Durango on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

 Courtesy of Durango Fire Rescue

A pre-evacuation notice has been issued for a wildfire on the west side of Durango, the Durango Fire Rescue announced on Twitter. 

Pre-evac for west side of Durango

Screenshot from La Plata County evacuations site.

The fire was announced around 5 p.m., on the west side of Durango along County Road 204 and Rockridge. At 6:28 p.m., officials announced the wildfire had grown to 71 acres. 

The pre-evacuation notice is issued for those in the area of County Road 206, County Road 208 and Rockridge subdivision. Durango Fire Rescue announced air resources are working the fire and ground crews are not currently active.  

