COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A family is displaced after a fire breaks out in their home early this morning.

This happened on South Cascade Avenue near East Las Vegas Street and South Tejon Street near Downtown, Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs firefighters told Gazette news partner 11 News the family was able to get out of their home safety but they had to find a new place to stay for the night.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 1:24 a.m.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Firefighters tell 11 News smoke detectors did alert the family so they were able to escape their home.

Read more at KKTV.com.