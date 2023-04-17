The North Creek fire burning 50 acres in Beulah has reached 80% containment Monday afternoon, according to officials.

An update from the U.S. Forest Service, which is leading the fire response, said there is little smoke Monday as firefighters strengthen the edge of the fire. Firefighters are taking advantage of low wind conditions and upped containment from Sunday's 50% to 80% Monday.

On Sunday, the North Creek fire burned into a burn scar from the Junkins fire, which burned 16,832 acres in 2016. This slowed the progression of the fire, the Forest Service said. Crews dropped water and fire retardant with an aircraft around the blaze, built a fire line and worked to eliminate hot spots.

Custer County Road 387 remains closed at the intersection of 386 and people are asked to avoid the fire area. A red flag warning will be in effect for the area Tuesday.

The blaze has burned grass, brush and ponderosa pine southwest of Pueblo since sparking Saturday afternoon. Officials believe the fire was primarily caused by a campfire set by a hunter. A person of interest has been identified and the investigation is ongoing, the Forest Service said.

Mandatory evacuations for the Red Mountain Youth Camp and surrounding areas in Beulah were lifted on Saturday and downgraded to pre-evacuation status.

Three wildfires in southern Colorado reached 100% containment last week as firefighters battled blazes amid record-breaking heat and red flag conditions. The 403 and Badger Creek fires in Park County are believed to also be human caused.

“We would like to use this opportunity to remind everyone that many of our day to day actions can have the potential to cause a wildfire,” the Forest Service said in a statement.

“Always ensure that you dispose of any heat source properly, trailer chains are not dragging and campfires are built safely and extinguished completely,” officials said. “Remember, we are all responsible for our own actions and we all have the opportunity to prevent wildfires.”