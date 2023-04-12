Crews from multiple agencies extinguished more than one grass fire burning in the area of Interstate 25 in southeast Colorado Springs.

At 4:10 p.m., the Colorado Springs Fire Department reported that all of the fires were under control.

Southbound I-25 was down to one lane between the Martin Luther King Jr. Bypass and South Circle Drive.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department said multiple companies are on the scene of the grass fires and are putting out hot spots.

High fire danger is expected across south and southeast Colorado through Thursday as winds pick up amid continued dryness and heat.

This is a developing story and will be updated.