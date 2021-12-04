Firefighters with the Colorado Springs Fire Department battled a blaze that heavily damaged two structures at 6741 Dublin Loop, Fire Department spokesman Capt.Mike Smaldino said.
Firefighters received calls about the blaze around 12:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. As soon as fire crews exited the station near the area, Smaldino said they could see smoke and quickly called a second alarm. He said that the department pre-plans for fires in the area near Dublin and Academy boulevards because many of the residences are fourplex condos, meaning fires can effect more people and structures quickly.
Smaldino said fire crews were able to limit damage to the two condos that were on fire when responders first arrived. The backside of those buildings suffered heavy damage and Smaldino said eight units could be affected, displacing those living in them for a time.
Smaldino said everyone escaped the fire and responders only had to rescue one dog.
Kiki, who declined to give her last name, is one resident who said she lives next to the units that were on fire. She was returning home from Denver with a friend when the fire started. She said her 1-year-old border collie, Java, was pulled out of her residence by first responders. Java, who Kiki describes as friendly, was very skittish after the incident. Kiki believes the blaze began in the backyard of one of the units.
Kiki said the situation was crazy and really sucks because she had just moved in a month ago.