Jonni McCoy and her daughter, Jessica, stood on their driveway and looked at the flattened mess of twisted metal and crumbling brick that used to be their house.

It was early July, 2012, a few days after the Waldo Canyon fire had devastated their Mountain Shadows neighborhood as it burned more than 18,000 acres and destroyed nearly 350 homes. The McCoy home was one of 28 houses demolished on Courtney Drive. Jonni decided to leave her neighbors a message.

Using a borrowed can of hot-pink spray paint, she wrote on her driveway, “The McCoys will be back.”

“Some of our neighbors saw (the message) and asked, ‘It that a threat?’” Jonni said, laughing.

Actually, it was more of a promise, she said. A pledge that they would not allow a tragedy to force them from the neighborhood where they had lived for 17 years. They would pick up the pieces and rebuild.

They would be back.

Now, the McCoys and many of their neighbors have been in their rebuilt homes for nearly 10 years. For some Mountain Shadows families, the pain of loss was too great for them to stay in the neighborhood, so they moved away. Other built homes that looked different from the ones destroyed in the fire, so they wouldn’t have to deal with constant reminders of what they lost.

Beau McCoy, Jonni’s husband, said he understands that different people deal with grief in different ways. For him and Jonni, that meant rebuilding their home using the original floor plan, with a few modifications for comfort.

“It’s almost identical,” Jonni said.

One of the new additions was a “mother-in-law” apartment – a small, private living space in the basement, with a separate side entrance. It’s for the kids – Jessica and Jeremy, now 30 and 35, respectively – when they come home to visit.

“So they can come home, but not really live with Mom and Dad,” Jonni said, laughing again.

The laughs come more easily now than they did 10 years ago, when news of the fire first broke on June 22, a Friday. An initial evacuation order was given the next day, but the fire’s progress seemed to plateau, and the order was lifted. After placing most of their belongings in a storage facility, the McCoys returned to their home, taking care to have “go-bags” packed and ready in case a quick exit was warranted.

Sunday and Monday were uneventful, they said.

But Tuesday, June 26, the blaze began to advance from the west, gaining size and speed. Feeling a sense of dread, Jonni left work and went home, where Beau, who worked nights at the time, was asleep. Jessica came home as well.

At about 4:30 p.m., a text alert from a local news station said Mountain Shadows residents needed to evacuate immediately.

“But if you were looking out the back window, everything looked normal,” Jonni said. “The sky was blue, you couldn’t see any smoke, and there weren’t any sirens.”

“Then we went out front, and the fire was four houses away.”

They ran back into the house, woke Beau, threw their go-bags into their three cars, and got out of the neighborhood as fast as they could. Which, as it turned out, wasn’t fast at all.

“Getting out of the neighborhood was like an Armageddon movie,” Jonni said. “You could see a black cloud in the sky, the roads were backed up…it was awful.”

Every hotel within a 100-mile radius was full, they learned. So they cleared the neighborhood and just drove east, with Jonni making phone calls. They found a friend willing to take them in – including their Newfoundland.

Safe but not sound, having narrowly escaped an extremely hot, fast-moving blaze, the family “watched our house burn on the news,” Jonni said.

Beau remains convinced that his wife and daughter saved his life. Sound asleep, with his phone turned off, he would not have been aware of the quickly advancing fire until it was too late.

“It was a good thing they were home,” he said. “I would have been toast.”

Days later, when they were allowed to return to Courtney Drive, they marveled at the devastation.

“It looked like a war zone,” Beau said.

A dystopian landscape loomed where their home used to be. Scorched trees, blackened grass, and fragmented building materials lay everywhere, all covered in ash. An aluminum storm door had melted into a metallic blob. The only thing left mostly intact was the driveway.

“When you see tragedy on the television, you feel bad, but it’s on the television, so it’s happening somewhere else,” Beau said. “I never really thought it could happen here, to us.”

It took a while for the McCoys to fulfill their promise to return. But after months of careful reconstruction, the family was able to move back into its home in February 2013.

The house is almost the same, but not quite. And in their haste to get away from the flames, they were forced to leave some important things behind, Jonni said. Family heirlooms were destroyed. A box with the children’s handmade Christmas ornaments was lost.

“We were just in such a rush to get out,” Beau said. “We thought we had everything. But we missed a few things, and they burned up.”

The remaining residents have grown closer since the fire, Jonni said. They had always been friendly, but their shared experience has forged an even tighter bond between neighbors.

“Sometimes the only person you can talk to about it is someone who was there, and has been through it, and understands what it was like,” she said.

Within that bond lies the shared knowledge that, despite the best efforts of the city and the Mountain Shadows community, the possibility of another catastrophic wildfire is always there.

“Even though we have stucco and tile (inside the house) now, and we’ve done all the mitigation we’re supposed to do, it could happen again,” Jonni said. “All we can do is try to be ready.”