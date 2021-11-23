fire

A mobile home fire killed one person and their pet Tuesday.

 Courtesy of the Canon City Area Fire Protection District.

One person and their pet died in a mobile home fire in Cañon City early Tuesday, according to a Cañon City Area Fire Protection District Facebook post.

Firefighter responded to the 1500 Block of Chestnut Street shortly after 12:30 a.m. and found one end of the mobile home “heavily involved in fire,” the post said.

Crews fought the flames and started to search the home after initial reports said a resident was trapped inside, firefighters said.

Firefighters found one person and a pet dead inside the home. The structure was deemed a total loss, crews said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

