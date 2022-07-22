Manitou Springs has rescinded Stage 1 fire restrictions that were adopted June 3, officials announced Friday.
Fire Chief John Forsett cited "continued efforts by members of the Pikes Peak Region Wildfire Preparedness Group, current fuel moisture sampling, resource availability, and short-term weather predictions" as the reason for canceling the restrictions.
Forsett reminded the community that a Stage 2 burn ban is in effect any time the National Weather Service announces a red-flag warning.
During a burn ban, open fires are prohibited, including campfires, warming fires, all solid fuel burning fireplaces such as fire pits and fire tables and charcoal grills and pellet smokers.
Liquid propane-fueled or gas-fueled open flame cooking devices are excluded from the burn ban as long as they are kept 10 feet from combustible items.