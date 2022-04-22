A fire in Teller County Friday evening has forced mandatory evacuations for a subdivision in the Florissant area. 

According to the Teller County Sheriff's Office, the Colorado Mountain Estates neighborhood is under a mandatory evacuation due to fire in the area of Bullion Circle. They reported the fire in a tweet shortly after 5 p.m. 

The fire is approximately 5 acres, and appears to have started after a tree fell on a powerline, the sheriff's office said.  

A shelter is being set up at Florissant fire station number one. 

The blaze is being called the Bullion fire. No information on containment was immediately known. 

This is developing story. Stay with Gazette.com for updates. 

