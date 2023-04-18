An 83-year-old man is facing charges in connection with the Badger Creek fire that sparked April 12 and burned 41 acres southeast of Wilkerson Pass in the Hartsel area of Park County.

The Park County Sheriff's Office believes Robert L. Heneghan started a fire on his property, which resulted in the wildfire that prompted mandatory evacuations for residents in Badger Creek Ranch.

The fire is 100% contained and no structures were lost, but one firefighter suffered superficial burns that did not require medical attention, according to an update from Park County. The fire also caused property damage.

Heneghan faces a fourth-degree arson charge, a felony, and is due in court on May 15, according to the Sheriff's Office.

"Again, this fire was preventable. We remind the public that the county is in a Stage 1 Fire Ban which prohibits open flames, ashes or heat sources. We must all be more vigilant and think twice before working with anything outdoors that can create a spark,” said Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw in a statement.