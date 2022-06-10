House fire on Chestnut Street

Colorado Springs firefighters extinguished a fire on North Chestnut Street on June 10, 2022. 

Crews knocked down a house fire at a residence south of Fillmore Street Friday afternoon, the Colorado Springs Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded to a blaze in the 2700 block of North Chestnut Street shortly before 4:30 p.m. They gained control of the fire 20 minutes later. 

Around 4:20 p.m., police officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department were notified about a man starting a fire in the driveway, which then spread to the house. No one was in the home at the time of the fire. 

Police arrived on scene and detained 27-year-old Luke Walton on suspicion of arson. 

The house and a vehicle are a complete loss, according to police officials. 

As of 6 p.m., North Chestnut Street was closed between Mesa Valley Road and West Van Buren Street, according to Colorado Springs police. The road  reopened shortly before 9 p.m. 

Recovery from Hayman fire continues 20 years later, with lessons learned being applied
Colorado Springs emergency crews working to rescue injured person from bottom of trench

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments