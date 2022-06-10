Crews knocked down a house fire at a residence south of Fillmore Street Friday afternoon, the Colorado Springs Fire Department said.
Firefighters responded to a blaze in the 2700 block of North Chestnut Street shortly before 4:30 p.m. They gained control of the fire 20 minutes later.
Around 4:20 p.m., police officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department were notified about a man starting a fire in the driveway, which then spread to the house. No one was in the home at the time of the fire.
Police arrived on scene and detained 27-year-old Luke Walton on suspicion of arson.
The house and a vehicle are a complete loss, according to police officials.
As of 6 p.m., North Chestnut Street was closed between Mesa Valley Road and West Van Buren Street, according to Colorado Springs police. The road reopened shortly before 9 p.m.
