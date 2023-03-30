Fire crews set out across the Pikes Peak region Thursday to contain several separate fires across county lines. Multiple evacuations are in place.

Evacuations remain in place in Park and Teller counties, where officials say a fire has spread across 30 acres along County Road 403 southeast of Eleven Mile State Park.

Fire in Park County: 403IC Fire

As the 403IC fire spreads across county lines, Teller County authorities Thursday evening ordered mandatory evacuations for the area stretching from County Road 46 to Wilson Drive and for residents of the Wilson Lakes and Forest Glenn subdivisions.

Emergency shelters for evacuees are set up at the Woodland Park Community Center at 800 Valley View Drive.

Park County residents within one mile of County Road 403 and Alpine Meadow Lane were previously ordered to evacuate at 11:39 a.m. The alert said structures in the area are threatened by the grassfire.

As of 3 p.m. Park County authorities said the wildfire had reached 30 acres with minor spread continuing to the north and northeast. A state firefighting helicopter is providing support by air.

An emergency evacuation shelter is now open at the Lake George Community Center located at 39141 US 24. Those with large animals or livestock are asked to locate to the Lake George Fairgrounds at 37371 Highway 24. For immediate updates, residents can call the evacuation line at 719-836-4200.

According to the Teller County Sheriff’s Office, smoke is visible in the west part of the county because of the fire burning behind the Florissant Fossil beds. Officials are asking the public to call 911 only if they see active flames, or a plume of smoke.

The Department of Public Health and Environment issued an air quality advisory for southeastern Park County and western Teller County. Park County officials advise citizens to remain indoors if smoke becomes too thick in their neighborhood, especially the young, the elder, and those with heart disease, or respiratory illness.

Fire near Simla: 125Fire

Officials lifted an evacuation of Simla at 6:10 p.m. after the 125 fire threatened approximately 500-700 acres, according to the Elbert County Office of Emergency Management and Elizabeth Fire. Elbert County Road and Bridge cleared 25 feet of vegetation to prevent the fire from spreading into the town.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department first reported sending two brush trucks, one engine and a battalion chief to assist with a wildland fire off of Highway 24 south of Simla at 4:12 p.m.

Fire in Colorado Springs

Fire crews earlier contained a wildland fire in southeast Colorado Springs in the area of Delta and Hancock. The fire stretched approximately half an acre and was contained by 2:39 p.m., just under two hours from when CSFD says crews arrived.

No structures were threatened or lost, and no civilians were injured, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department. The cause of the fire is under investigation.