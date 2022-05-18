The Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve may be evacuated due to a fire in the area, park officials said Wednesday.
The fire was sparked from a lightning strike along CO-150, according to a tweet sent at 3:19 p.m. by park officials.
There is a fire that started from a lightning strike inside the park along highway 150. The park may be evacuating. Updates will be sent out as available.— Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve (@GreatDunesNPS) May 18, 2022
This is a developing story and will be updated.