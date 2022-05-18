04_07_21 sand dunes0835.jpg

A pair of hikers climb the dune field at Great Sand Dunes National Park in Mosca, Colo., on a windy afternoon Wednesday, April 7, 2021. The park features the tallest dunes in North America. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 Christian Murdock/The Gazette

The Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve may be evacuated due to a fire in the area, park officials said Wednesday. 

The fire was sparked from a lightning strike along CO-150, according to a tweet sent at 3:19 p.m. by park officials.

This is a developing story and will be updated.  

