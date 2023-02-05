A large trash fire was reported at a waste management facility Sunday night, according to a tweet from the Colorado Springs Fire Department.
Firefighters worked a fire at the Waste Management building located at 1965 Commercial Boulevard in southeast Colorado Springs. The fire was knocked down just before 10 p.m.
Officials said there were no injuries, and fire crews will remain on the scene awaiting heavy equipment operators to assist them with overhaul.
No injuries reported, fire is knocked down but will continue to smolder. Firefighters will be onscene awaiting heavy equipment operators to assist with overhaul. pic.twitter.com/eySbofFXN7— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) February 6, 2023