What was described by the Colorado Springs Fire Department as a "very large fire" is now under control, officials said.

Smoke erupted from the area of 3315 Drennan Industrial Loop just after 11:30 a.m. Thursday, and crews were on scene by 11:45 a.m., according to a social media update.

Smoke was visible from downtown Colorado Springs.

At 1:40 p.m., CSFD said the fire was under control and that crews will be on scene for the next "hour or so" putting out remaining "hotspots" in the rubble.

The fire's cause and the extent of damage is currently unknown.

This article will be updated once more information is received.