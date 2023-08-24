The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a second alarm fire in southeast Colorado Springs late Thursday morning.

Described by CSFD spokesperson Ashley Franco as a “very large fire,” smoke erupted from the area of 3315 Drennan Industrial Loop just after 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

According to a social media update, crews were on the scene by 11:45 a.m. Smoke from the fire is visible from downtown Colorado Springs.

This article will be updated once more information is received.