Interstate 25 has reopened between Briargate and Interquest parkways following a closure caused by grass fire that was burning along the highway Thursday afternoon.

Both lanes of I-25 had reopened by 7 p.m. 

111221-news-fire 02.JPG

A firefighter heads back to a fire brush truck while fighting a fire in the median between northbound and southbound lanes of I-25. The fire occurred just south of the new Voyager Pkwy. Exit and shut down both lanes of traffic while firefighters got the blaze under control on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

CDOT posted the first news of the fire to Twitter just before 4 p.m.

Gazette partner KKTV reported that an official with the United States Air Force Academy said crews had the blaze under control.

The smoke from the blaze is causing poor visibility on the road, CDOT said.

This is a developing story. Stay with gazette.com for updates. 

RELATED: 

Colorado Springs high school cancels classes after student lights flare in classroom
Pueblo elementary school evacuated due to fire near creek, 1 dead in homeless camp
Grass fire from suspected homeless camp extinguished near I-25 in north Colorado Springs
Victim in Colorado Springs fire, homicide investigation identified
Load comments