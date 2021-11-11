Interstate 25 has reopened between Briargate and Interquest parkways following a closure caused by grass fire that was burning along the highway Thursday afternoon.
Both lanes of I-25 had reopened by 7 p.m.
CDOT posted the first news of the fire to Twitter just before 4 p.m.
Gazette partner KKTV reported that an official with the United States Air Force Academy said crews had the blaze under control.
The smoke from the blaze is causing poor visibility on the road, CDOT said.
This is a developing story. Stay with gazette.com for updates.
What is going on with the fire at North Gate and I25? pic.twitter.com/LQshMim7wj— Marti Thomas (@MartiTh85832051) November 11, 2021
Grass Fire I-25 & Northgate, Fire Units En route. Northbound lanes are being affected by the smoke.— Colo Spgs Traffic (@CSTMC) November 11, 2021
RELATED: