Four people and three dogs were rescued from a house fire after a swift operation in Colorado Springs’ Old North End neighborhood overnight Thursday, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department's Twitter.

Officials with CSFD were called to the single family residence at the corner of Cascade Avenue and Fontanero Street just after midnight early Thursday morning. Firefighters arrived just four minutes after the call to 911 was placed, according to a CSFD spokesperson.

Fire officials helped the family and their pets out of the home before isolating the fire to a small, single room on the first floor of the house. Officials said the fire was extinguished swiftly, and the family returned to the residence shortly after.

The fire department said it’s believed the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction. No injuries have been reported at this time.