A house fire was reported in northeast Colorado Springs, according to a tweet from the Colorado Springs Fire Department.
The fire department battled the blaze at 9667 Snowberry Circle off Powers Boulevard Wednesday evening.
According to a tweet sent by department officials just after 5:50 p.m., smoke was visible from the front of the home.
Updated address - 9667 Snowberry Cir. Fire is extinguished and 2 civilians evaluated for minor injuries. One being transported with minor injuries to local hospital. No FF injuries. Occupant will be displaced. pic.twitter.com/2UbbOhskBg— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) September 8, 2022
Fire officials declared the fire out at 6:24 p.m. Two residents are being taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for minor injuries.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.