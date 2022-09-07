A house fire was reported in northeast Colorado Springs, according to a tweet from the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

The fire department battled the blaze at 9667 Snowberry Circle off Powers Boulevard Wednesday evening. 

According to a tweet sent by department officials just after 5:50 p.m., smoke was visible from the front of the home. 

Fire officials declared the fire out at 6:24 p.m. Two residents are being taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. 

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments