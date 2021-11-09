El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputies asked for the public's help gathering information after a house fire in Green Mountain Falls turned deadly Tuesday morning.
Green Mountain Falls Fire Department responded to a 911 call around 3:48 a.m. at 6848 Howard St., where a house was engulfed in flames, killing one person inside, said Lt. Deborah Mynatt, spokeswoman for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
The Green Mountain Falls Fire department requested a mutual aid response from the Sheriff's Office, Colorado Spring Fire Department and several other agencies around 6 a.m. to assist in the fire investigation, Mynatt said.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation .
The fire did not impact any other structures but did "creep up" toward a neighboring property, Mynatt said.
Another house in the neighborhood was destroyed from a fire nearly two years ago, Mynatt added.
Mike Calhoun, who lives next door to the house that burned Tuesday, said he was roused from a sound sleep to the noise of someone pounding on his front door. Another neighbor saw the flames next door and came to warn him.
By the time firefighters arrived, the burning house was destroyed, Calhoun said.
Official identification of the person killed will come from the El Paso County Coroner's Office.
Anyone with information on the fire can call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 719-520-6666.