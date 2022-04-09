House fire

A house fire burns at 135 Motor Way. Photo courtesy Colorado Springs Fire department.

No one was injured in a house fire that happened early Saturday morning near South Tejon Street and Motor Way, close to Downtown Colorado Springs.

Crews on scene were able to knock down the fire and make their way into the home to put out hot spots.

CSFD says the cause of the fire was accidental and likely started as a homeless warming fire.

Read more at KKTV

