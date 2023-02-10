A suspected homeless campfire in an abandoned building in the Goodwill complex on South 23rd Street in Old Colorado City was extinguished Friday morning, the Colorado Springs Fire Department said.

Firefighters said the blaze was extinguished but was still producing smoke at 7:45 a.m.

According to officials, it appeared someone broke into the building and started the small campfire. Although Goodwill owns the building, it appears to not be in active use.

Gazette news partner KKTV reported that although there was a lot of visible smoke, there was minimal damage caused by the fire, and the building is intact.

No injuries were reported and no one was in the building when crews arrived, firefighters said. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.