A fire that started in a homeless camp in the Stratmoor Hills area left several tents and vehicles destroyed and threatened to spread into a neighboring subdivision early Monday morning.
Gazette news partner KKTV reported that the Stratmoor Hills Fire Department responded to the fire around 1:45 a.m. and that firefighters were reporting "multiple propane tank explosions" along with the burning vehicles and tents.
As of 9:30 a.m., the fire was extinguished, and no fire crews were on the scene.
The camp is on private property in a field near Chamberlin and Hampton streets, just north of the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and B Street.
“This is a very well-known problem area. It’s been going on for about the last two years at this location ... we almost lost an entire subdivision,” Stratmoor Hills Fire Chief Shawn Bittle told KKTV.
The camp sprawls nearly to the doorstep of neighborhood residents Adrian and Jennifer Aldaz, who said the camp started growing in the open field two years ago and has been a source of "drama" and "noise in the middle of the night" since then. The couple has lived there for 10 years.
"My wife had to call the Sheriff's Department to tell (residents of the camp) to keep that noise level down," Adrian Aldaz said. "Everything kind of shut down, and then this started four hours later."
The cause of the blaze is unknown, as fire crews continue to investigate. The Aldazes said they have a relationship with several of the camp's residents but said they believed the incident was inevitable, given the camp's growth.
“Things happen, but it’s just an unsafe situation and we feel it’s been unsafe for a while," Jennifer Aldaz said. "We’re just glad everyone’s OK.”
Officials have not reported any injuries directly related to the fire.