UPDATE 7:31 P.M.

The High Park fire has now grown to 1,491 acres, officials reported on the fire's official Facebook page. The blaze is 27% contained, with 180 personnel currently assigned to fight it.

UPDATE 3:27 P.M.

No structures have been lost in the High Park fire, Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell said this afternoon.

The evacuation center has been moved from Woodland Park High School to Woodland Park Community Church, 800 Valley View Drive in Woodland Park.

Teller County Sheriff's officials say smoke is visible in the county due to the wind shift at the High Park fire. Residents are asked not to call 911 or dispatch unless you see flames.

UPDATE 8:45 A.M. SUNDAY

The fire is at 1,172 acres with 10% containment.

More updates will follow when information is released.

UPDATE 11:10 P.M.

The fire is at 386 acres with 120 people evacuated out of the Lakemoor Subdivision. There is a shelter at Cripple Creek Schools, officials with the Teller County Sheriff's Office said.

An evacuation order has been issued in Teller County due to a fire at County Road 11 south of Bear Trap and Lakemoor, officials with the Teller County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.

Residents in the Lakemoor subdivision between County Road 11 and County Road 1 are ordered to leave immediately, officials said in a tweet posted at 4:38 p.m.

The Cripple Creek Ranches subdivision is also under a pre-evacuation notice.

The fire, which is burning four miles west of Cripple Creek, has been dubbed the High Park fire. According to a release sent the Teller County Sheriff's Office, the Board of County Commissioners has a declared a local disaster for the area. The release said that all available crews are on scene.

This is a developing story.