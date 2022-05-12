UPDATE 11:10 P.M.

The fire is at 386 acres with 120 people evacuated out of the Lakemoor Subdivision. There is a shelter at Cripple Creek Schools, officials with the Teller County Sheriff's Office said.

An evacuation order has been issued in Teller County due to a fire at County Road 11 south of Bear Trap and Lakemoor, officials with the Teller County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.

Residents in the Lakemoor subdivision between County Road 11 and County Road 1 are ordered to leave immediately, officials said in a tweet posted at 4:38 p.m.

The Cripple Creek Ranches subdivision is also under a pre-evacuation notice.

The fire, which is burning four miles west of Cripple Creek, has been dubbed the High Park fire. According to a release sent the Teller County Sheriff's Office, the Board of County Commissioners has a declared a local disaster for the area. The release said that all available crews are on scene.

This is a developing story.