An evacuation order has been in issued in Teller County due to a fire at County Road 11 south of Bear Trap and Lakemoor, officials with the Teller County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday. 

Evacuation map: Fire in Teller County

An evacuation order is in effect for the Lakemoor Subdivision in Teller County.  A fire was reported in the area Thursday evening. 

Residents in the Lakemoor subdivision between County Road 11 and County Road 1 are ordered to leave immediately, officials said in a tweet posted at 4:38 p.m. 

The Cripple Creek Ranches Subdivision is also under a pre-evacuation notice.

The fire, which is burning four miles west of Cripple Creek, has been dubbed the High Park fire. According to a release sent the Teller County Sheriff's Office, the Board of County Commissioners has a declared a local disaster for the area. The release said that all available crews are on scene.

This is a developing story.

