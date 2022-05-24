Officials announced Tuesday that the High Park fire perimeter has been 100% contained by firefighters after blazing through 1,570 acres in Teller County for nearly two weeks.

Smoke is expected in the affected area during coming months as the interior of the fire continues to burn.

The High Park fire sparked on May 12 in the late afternoon and prompted evacuation orders for Lakemoor subdivision, Cripple Creek Ranches and the Mount Pisgah area. Rhyolite Mountain Mesa, Monarch and Lost Canyon were placed under pre-evacuation orders.

Evacuation and pre-evacuation orders near Cripple Creek were lifted on May 18.

Disaster relief is available for affected families with children under 18 years old. Individuals can apply at the Department of Human Services office in Woodland Park or the Aspen Mine Center.

Three significant fire incidents also occurred in El Paso County on May 12, resulting in evacuation orders, eight mobile homes destroyed and one person dead in Colorado Springs.

A Stage 2 burn ban remains in effect for El Paso and Teller counties.

Officials on Tuesday also announced the Simms fire burning near Montrose is 100% contained.

The fire ignited 15 miles south of Montrose on Thursday and burned 313 acres, officials from the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Team working the fire said in a written statement.

May 24, 2022 Simms Fire UpdateSize: 313 acresContainment: 100%Total Personnel: Approximately 170Location: 15 miles southwest of MontroseReported: May 19, 2022Cause: Under investigationFor More Information:Phone: 970-765-7309Email: 2022.simms@firenet.gov pic.twitter.com/8ESe9WRnhx — GMUG National Forests (@GMUG_NF) May 24, 2022

The Ouray County Plaindealer reported the fire has destroyed a home, an RV and a shed.

U.S. Forest Service officials said a prescribed burn near Ouray could have sparked the blaze, The Denver Post reported. These kinds of burns are conducted to restore forest health, thin built-up fuel, and prevent much larger fires.

The fire's cause is still under investigation, incident commanders said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.