The Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve has reopened following a 306-acre fire Wednesday afternoon, park officials said.  

The fire was sparked from a lightning strike along CO-150, according to a tweet sent at 3:19 p.m. by park officials. As of 8:15 p.m., the Medano fire is 80% contained.

Fire crews will remain on scene until the blaze is fully contained.  

