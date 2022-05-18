The Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve has reopened following a 306-acre fire Wednesday afternoon, park officials said.
The fire was sparked from a lightning strike along CO-150, according to a tweet sent at 3:19 p.m. by park officials. As of 8:15 p.m., the Medano fire is 80% contained.
Fire crews will remain on scene until the blaze is fully contained.
