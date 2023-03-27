A grass fire is under control after burning approximately 3,750 square feet in east Colorado Springs Monday afternoon.
Firefighters are on the scene at Wooten Road and East Platte Avenue to put out hot spots, according to a tweet from the Colorado Springs Fire Department.
Smoky conditions may exist in the area, according to the Fire Department.
#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a small grass fire at Platte/Wooten. Engine 8 is on scene reporting a 50’x75’. Lots of smoke in the area but the fire is under control. FF’s will be on scene putting out hotspots #grassfire pic.twitter.com/J6ULrn5tnA— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 27, 2023