A fire burned an area of grass south of Colorado Springs near a major intersection Monday afternoon, according to a tweet from the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

CSFD's Engine 11 is on the scene with the Security Fire Department at Milton E. Proby Parkway and South Academy Boulevard in the Stratmoor area. CSFD said the fire is under control.

Images shared by the fire department show firefighters working on an area of what appears to be burned grass.

The size or cause of the fire has not been reported.