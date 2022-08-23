Firefighters with the Colorado Springs Fire Department quickly extinguished a grass fire where Interstate 25 meets U.S. 24, department officials announced in a tweet Tuesday. 

At 2:34 p.m. the fire department said the blaze was about 20 feet by 20 feet. Motorists were advised to watch for crews and fire equipment in the area. 

The fire was pronounced out at 2:52 p.m., and firefighters are still at the scene putting out hotspots. 

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Click or tap here for local traffic updates on The Gazette's interactive traffic map.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

