A grass fire near Colorado State University Pueblo was extinguished Monday afternoon, according to a tweet from the Pueblo Fire Department.
The blaze started near the campus ballfields and burned approximately half an acre due to high winds, officials said.
Pueblo Fire crew responded to @CSUPueblo to battle a grass fire that started near the ballfields on campus. Approximately 1/2 acre burned due to high winds in the area. No structures were involved. No one injured. The fire is out. #cowx #pueblofire Assisting @PuebloCountySO pic.twitter.com/4fcs1i7p1j— Pueblo Fire Department (@PFDPIO) February 20, 2023
The fire was reported out just before 3:30 p.m. No structures were involved and no one was injured, according to the fire department.
Gazette news partner KKTV said the fire is under investigation.