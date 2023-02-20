A grass fire near Colorado State University Pueblo was extinguished Monday afternoon, according to a tweet from the Pueblo Fire Department.

The blaze started near the campus ballfields and burned approximately half an acre due to high winds, officials said.

The fire was reported out just before 3:30 p.m. No structures were involved and no one was injured, according to the fire department.

Gazette news partner KKTV said the fire is under investigation.