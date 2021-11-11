Both directions of Interstate 25 were closed between Briargate and Interquest parkways because of a reported grass fire, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced Thursday.
CDOT posted the first news of the fire to Twitter just before 4 p.m. Gazette partner KKTV reported that an official with the United States Air Force Academy said crews had the blaze under control. Southbound lanes of Interstate 25 reopened just before 5 p.m.
The smoke from the blaze is causing poor visibility on the road, CDOT said.
This is a developing story. Stay with gazette.com for updates.
What is going on with the fire at North Gate and I25? pic.twitter.com/LQshMim7wj— Marti Thomas (@MartiTh85832051) November 11, 2021
Grass Fire I-25 & Northgate, Fire Units En route. Northbound lanes are being affected by the smoke.— Colo Spgs Traffic (@CSTMC) November 11, 2021
