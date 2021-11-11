Police Lights and Sirens Law Enforcements
iStock

Both directions of Interstate 25 were closed between Briargate and Interquest parkways because of a reported grass fire, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced Thursday. 

CDOT posted the first news of the fire to Twitter just before 4 p.m. Gazette partner KKTV reported that an official with the United States Air Force Academy said crews had the blaze under control. Southbound lanes of Interstate 25 reopened just before 5 p.m. 

The smoke from the blaze is causing poor visibility on the road, CDOT said.

This is a developing story. Stay with gazette.com for updates. 

RELATED: 

Sierra cancels school after student allegedly lights flare in classroom
Pueblo elementary school evacuated due to fire near creek, 1 dead in homeless camp
Grass fire from suspected homeless camp extinguished near I-25 in north Colorado Springs
Victim in Colorado Springs fire, homicide investigation identified
Load comments