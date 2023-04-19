The Gageby Creek fire has forced the evacuation of Fort Lyon Wednesday night, according to the Bent County Sheriff's Office.

Management of the fire was turned over to the state after the blaze spread south of the railroad tracks amid windy conditions. The fire was 50% contained Wednesday afternoon and had burned at least 1,700 acres in southeast Colorado as of the last update from officials around 2 p.m.

A second fire that sparked north of the Bent/Kiowa line near County Road 14 was reported by the sheriff's office Wednesday night around 9:15 p.m. Kiowa County fire is working the fire with mutual aide and one structure has been evacuated.

A multiagency response has been fighting the flames with support from three air tankers, the Cañon City helitack team and local responders. The fire has grown to 50% containment, up from 30% around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The Bent County Sheriff’s Office said no structures are threatened as the fire burns through brush and grasslands in John Martin Reservoir State Park. Thick tamarisk and grasses have burned, and some habitat of the rare and threatened black rail bird species also burned, according to CPW.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There are no evacuation orders in place as of Wednesday evening. People are asked to avoid the area of County Road JJ west of Hasty.

The fire originally closed Highway 50 between Las Animas and Lamar before reopening late afternoon Tuesday. The highway closed again briefly Wednesday due to smoke between Las Animas and McClave but reopened within the hour based on updates from the Sheriff's Office.

On Tuesday, CPW said people should stay out of the park and surrounding areas due to the wildfire that erupted near the John Martin Reservoir.

Crews battled the blaze amid red flag conditions Wednesday, and a red flag warning is in effect for the area until 9 p.m.

Patchy blowing dust and highs in the 70s were forecast in the area Wednesday, but lower wind and temps are expected Thursday with possible rain and snow Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.