Fountain residents could face new fines this year for lighting illegal fireworks, such as shells and rockets.

The newly approved fireworks ordinance is aimed at combating residents' complaints around large aerial fireworks that are banned in state law, Fountain Police Cmdr. Matt Racine said. The aerial fireworks also pose a major fire and a safety risk, particularly for children.

The department fielded numerous fireworks complaints in 2018 and 2019. In 2020, activity died down possibly because of COVID-19 but it started increasing again in 2021 and last year, Racine said. While the department has not had many complaints around illegal fireworks yet, he expects that will ramp up this coming Fourth of July weekend.

"We are just trying to do what we can to combat it a little bit," he said.

The new fines will be issued to renters or homeowners where the fireworks are going off, he said. That approach, with the citations going to those in control of the property, is designed to keep police safe by not having officers trying to approach the people setting off large fireworks, he said.

Homeowners or renters can avoid a fine if they call in the activity to the police themselves. But otherwise they will be held responsible for the activity on property within their control or on the street in front of their property, Racine said.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Those who receive a citation will have to appear in municipal court. The minimum fine for a first offense is $400. The minimum fine for a second offense within two years is $800 and a third offense over the same period is a minimum fine of $1,600, according to the new ordinance.

The substantial fines are meant to encourage residents to follow state law around large fireworks and prevent fires and accidents.

"We don’t want to have any issues and it’s all preventable, he said.

Officers door-to-door in neighborhoods that have seen complaints to educate the public on the new rules, Racine said. The department also asked Fort Carson to educate soldiers on the rules around fireworks since many of them come from the South or Midwest where fireworks are legal.

Residents can still use ground fireworks, such as fountains and spinners, between May 31 and July 6, to honor Independence Day, he said. A few years back, Fountain eased its ban on all fireworks to allow for some use, he said.

The City of Fountain is also partnering with the Pikes Peak International Raceway on a July 1 fireworks and drone show that is free for Fountain residents to offer them an alternative. Fountain residents can register online for four free tickets at tickets.ppir.com/e/ascend-2023fountain/tickets.