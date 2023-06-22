The Florissant Fire Rescue District fired Chief Eric Holt Thursday evening, and that wasn't even the most dramatic event of the meeting.

That came some minutes later, when the entire fire department stormed out just before the board voting on an interim chief.

Holt was officially relieved of his duties over an insurance lapse that left the department without coverage from June 1-6. The board held Holt responsible, alleging that a lack of communication and cooperation by Holt toward the board led to the lapse.

"You refused to cooperate with us in any way," board President Paul del Toro said to Holt. "Every time we've tried to do anything with you, you've pushed back."

In addressing the board, Holt claimed he followed all established policies and procedures. He asserted that the board was responsible.

Having been relieved of his duties, Holt endorsed Capt. Randy Munch to serve as the interim chief. The board had briefly considered Capt. Dave Quick, but the department's volunteers rallied around Munch's nomination.

Munch's nomination was moved and seconded, but before a vote could be held, Munch got into a shouting match with a person in the gallery, after which he, Holt and the rest of the department marched out of the room.

The members of the department lingered in the parking lot after the walkout. Given the chance to comment, Holt declined.

While the firefighters loitered outside, the board reconvened and appointed Quick, who was not in attendance, as the interim fire chief.