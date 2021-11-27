Firefighters urge caution after housefire caused by cigarette

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Colorado Springs Fire officials have an important message after a fire broke out in the 1000 block of Clemson Drive in eastern Colorado Springs Saturday. The cause was determined to be an unattended cigarette.
Firefighters say this is an important reminder for people to be careful when smoking or handling combustible material. They say the homeowner is lucky she wasn’t injured and the damage wasn’t worse, as fires can spread quickly due to the dry conditions.
Crews responded to the fire after 2 p.m. They were able to get the fire out before it spread inside the home. There’s extensive damage to the backside of the house as well as damage to the attic.
