Firefighters are celebrating a key victory even as they continued Thursday to battle two wildfires in southeast Colorado that have burned thousands of acres, destroyed structures and forced evacuations.
The firefighters were able to save Bent's Old Fort National Historic Site, a two-story adobe compound, constructed in 1976 in the proud, precise likeness of the major trading post that rose in the 1830s.
“It would’ve been a huge loss,” La Junta Fire Chief Brad Davidson told Gazette news partner KKTV. “Right when I got out here and I saw it was heading this way, I told all my staff and my crews, I said, 'We will protect that building.' And we prevailed, so I feel very fortunate, and very lucky to have the staff that we did.”
Colorado Parks and Wildlife said five wildfires erupted Tuesday in Bent and Otero counties, impacting three state wildlife areas. Oxbow and Fort Lyon were affected the most, with each having at least 75% of its land burned.
The area's largest blazes, however, are the Bent's Old Fort fire and Fort Lyon River fire, officials said. They have burned 1,800 and 2,900 acres, respectively, KKTV reported.
As of Thursday morning, the Bent's Old Fort fire is 25% contained while the Fort Lyon River fire is 50 percent contained, KKTV reported.
A least two structures have been destroyed by the fires — though firefighters have been able to save homes. One homeowner, Rudy Estrada, told KKTV that "I've still got a place to live."
The Bent's Old Fort fire started Tuesday morning and at one point was thought to be knocked down, but strong winds caused it to flare up in the evening, a Bent County Office of Emergency Management official told KKTV.
The second fire east of Las Animas started later in the day Tuesday and burned thousands of acres. As of Wednesday afternoon, that fire was 50% contained, KKTV reported. It forced residents of nearby Fort Lyon to evacuate, but they returned early Wednesday.
A small portion of the John Martin Reservoir area sustained minimal damage, with only 5% burned.
Fort Lyon State Wildlife area sustained heavy losses with 80% of its 523 acres burning, including wetland habitat for threatened Eastern black rails, a type of bird.