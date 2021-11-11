Crews with the Colorado Springs Fire Department are responding to a working fire at 3017 Pinnacle Dr. in southeast Colorado Springs, officials with the department posted to Twitter Thursday night.
Lt. Brian Ebmeyer said the department first got calls on an outbuilding on fire just after 6 p.m. He said about 45 firefighters were deployed to combat the blaze. No one has been injured though the outbuilding was destroyed and the structure next to the lot the building was on sustained damage to the roof.
He said two teenagers were at home when the fire first began but they got out a soon as they realized what was happening.
Ebmeyer said a second alarm was called but none of the second alarm units were used. Fire crews had the blaze under control in about 20 minutes, according to Ebmeyer. Fire officials do not yet know what started the fire.
Fire crews had to deal with downed power lines as well which Ebmeyer said complicated things for the firefighters.
"That downed power line needs cordoned off by us and it just creates an area that we really can't get into to get access to the fire. So it certainly slows our efforts to get at the fire and put it out," he said.
Those power lines were a source of concern for Nolan Dofredo, a neighbor who lives on Laramie Drive which intersects Pinnacle.
Dofredo said he saw sparks fly as the fire knocked down a power line. He was concerned with his house being just roughly 30 feet away from the blaze and another power line between the fire and his home.
He said he and other neighbors used their personal hoses to try and put out the fire prior to the arrival of first responders.
