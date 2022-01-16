Colorado Springs firefighters wrangled a grass fire just after noon Sunday.

Just before 12:30 p.m. the department Tweeted firefighters had responded to 1981 Birmingham Loop, in southeast Colorado Springs along South Union Boulevard and East Las Vegas Street, for a small fire near the creek bed.

At 12:54 p.m., the department tweeted that firefighters had gotten the fire under control, but would remain on scene to extinguish hot spots. They estimated the fire at a quarter of an acre.

No structures, the department said in the tweet, were threatened by the blaze.

The department did not immediately respond for further information on the fire; check back here for updates.

